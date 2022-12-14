Luzerne County woman killed in Florida crash

Police in Florida are looking for the driver in a wrong-way crash that killed three people, including a woman from Luzerne County.

Ava Fellerman, 20, died in the crash early Sunday morning when a pickup truck on the wrong side of the road hit the car she and two others were riding in, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Ava Fellerman is the daughter of Luzerne County lawyer attorney Greg Fellerman of Fellerman and Ciarimboli Law.

Investigators said the wrong-way driver took off on foot after the deadly wreck, and police are still looking for him.