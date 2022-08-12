Man dies in car crash in Pike County

The man died after slamming into a retaining wall in Lehman Township.

BUSHKILL, Pa. — A man is dead, and a teenage passenger is lucky to be alive after a crash in Pike County.

State police say Anthony Stevens of Bushkill died in the wreck Tuesday morning after his SUV hit a tree and slammed into a retaining wall.

That sent the car airborne before hitting a parked car in a driveway along Pine Ridge Drive in Lehman Township.

Investigators are looking into whether Stevens suffered a medical emergency before the wreck.