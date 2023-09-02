Man sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for child rape

A Luzerne County man has been sentenced to more than 50 years in jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting three children for years.

HARDING, Pa. — A Luzerne County man has been sentenced to decades in jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting three children for years.

Richard Chervenitski of Harding will spend the next 53 to 112 years in prison.

He was found guilty back in June of 22 counts of rape of a child, sexual assault, and more.

Investigators say he assaulted three children, ages six and up, when the children would stay at his home.

Officials in Luzerne County say the abuse lasted from 2006 to 2016.