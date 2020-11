The abuse happened over the span of 10 years.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Harding is accused of sexually assaulting three kids in Luzerne County.

According to officials, Richard George Chervenitski allegedly engaged in sex acts with the minors, the youngest six-years-old.

Chervenitski is accused of having the children touch him inappropriately and would try to have sex with them.

The assaults allegedly took place from 2006 until 2016.