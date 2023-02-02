PA House Speaker hosts sexual abuse forum at King's College

Pa. House Speaker Mark Rozzi is traveling the Commonwealth to advocate for the victims of childhood sexual abuse.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Speaker of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives brought his state-wide listening tour to Wilkes-Barre.

Democrat Mark Rozzi hosted the forum at King's College.

He is traveling the Commonwealth to advocate for the victims of childhood sexual abuse.

Rozzi wants them to have a window to sue their abusers, but so far, he hasn't been able to break the logjam in the house.

Rozzi's tenure as speaker could be a short one, three special elections next week will change the makeup of Pennsylvania's House.