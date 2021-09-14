Luzerne County fire department hosts 9/11 memorial service

Twenty years ago, firefighters from Hazleton and West Hazleton traveled to New York City after 9/11 to assist emergency responders with the cleanup.

"Three days afterward, we took three truckloads of supplies, medical supplies, sanitary like Clorox, Lysol, bleach, food," said Tony Colombo. "We got to New York that day, as we were getting closer, there was flags everywhere. Made you feel like you're somebody."