20 years ago today - Flight 93 crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — 20 years ago, on September 11th - our country changed forever.

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives when hijackers crashed airplanes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer was one of the first reporters on the scene in Somerset County two decades ago.