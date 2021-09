There was a luminaria, with one candle to represent every ten victims killed in the attacks.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A vigil in memory of those we lost in the 9/11 terror attacks was held in Scranton.

The community came together at the Everhart Museum in Nay Aug Park for the somber ceremony.

The 9/11 Memorial Committee organized the vigil.

There was a luminaria, with one candle to represent every ten victims killed in the attacks.

According to the organizers, two Lackawanna County citizens died on September 11th.