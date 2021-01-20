Limits to number of vaccines available

You may be eligible for a vaccine, but whether or not one is available is another question.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Cook's Pharmacy has been busy fielding questions now that more people have been added to the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We definitely got an uptick in calls and interest on our website. Our website's been blowing up," said pharmacist Jim Gaudino.

But even though the Pennsylvania Department of Health opened up the vaccine to more people and put a list of providers on its website, many of those suppliers, like Cook's Pharmacy, aren't able to give you a vaccine right away.

"They're promising to do all they can and I know their hands are tied to a certain extent to what the federal government can give them, so it just trickles down, and we're all just trying to do a little bit at a time," added Gaudino.

Right now, Gaudino only receives enough vaccines for about 100 shots a week and those appointments fill up fast. He wishes the vaccine was handled a little differently.

"I would have rather seen a more incremental approach, maybe. Maybe get the 75 and older crowd. Those most vulnerable first before opening it to 65 and over," he explained.

The pharmacist at Cook's Pharmacy in Kingston has set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic upstairs and this is where they will be giving the shots when they come in.

"It's been about a year almost in this situation and certainly we all have fatigue, but I'll ask them for a little bit more patience," said Gaudino.