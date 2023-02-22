Lenten fundraiser helps first responders

Hughestown Hose Company #1 is selling clam chowder and bake-at-home pizza on Fridays during lent.

HUGHESTOWN, Pa. — A fridge packed with clam chowder and pizza might make yours look empty, but these firefighters are hoping this is all gone by the end of the day.

"Today starts our Lent clam chowder sale and pizza sale," explained Deputy Chief Bill Aruscavage at the Hughestown Hose Company #1. "It's one of our bigger fundraisers of the year, something we've been doing for about ten years already."

The Hughestown Hose Company #1 sells Manhattan clam chowder, New England clam chowder, and red and white pizza.

"Every year, it means a lot to me because it's a great organization. They do a lot for the community and to help them build up the organization," said Bill Brodbeck of Hughestown. "We have to help them as best we can. I've been living in Youngstown all my life in the same house where I was born and raised. So, I'm very familiar with all the guys here, and being the chaplain of the hose company is a great honor to help them any way we can."

Pizzas and quarts of soup are $13 each, a dollar more than last year because of the rising costs of ingredients, but that didn't keep people from coming through the door.

"This storm is coming, and it's very popular, so between the storm coming in the popularity and wanting to get here before they sold out," said Tony Callaio of West Pittston.

"This is a big thing with them. They're a great organization. They travel all over to help different communities, and they do a lot for every community," added Brodbeck.

The chowder and pizza sale will continue on Fridays during Lent from noon to 6 p.m. and end with a fish fry on Good Friday.

PIZZA & CHOWDA TIME Hughestown Emergency Services Posted by Chelsea Strub on Wednesday, February 22, 2023