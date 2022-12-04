Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County

10-year-old Raeann Merlino passed away Sunday at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston.

Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services.

Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November 22, and her illness moved quickly, spending time in two area hospitals before being flown to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Thanksgiving morning.

There, doctors diagnosed Raeann with influenza A and RSV. Her father says she was one in 1,000 cases, according to her doctors, where the flu weakens the immune system to a point where her organs were attacked.

This had such an effect on her lungs that it ultimately led to her death Sunday at the hospital in Philadelphia.

Jamie Merlino says the support from the first responder community is getting the family through this. He urges any parent with a child dealing with a fever or breathing problems to seek medical assistance immediately.

In Raeann's honor, students across the Wyoming Valley will be wearing yellow to school Monday to remember the 'Rae of Sunshine' she brought with her.