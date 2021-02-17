Lent helps firefighters raise money through pizza sale

Now that Lent is here, many fire departments and other first responders are using it as an opportunity to fundraise.

HUGHESTOWN, Pa. — Billy Aruscavage, age 9, knows his way around the Hughestown Hose Company's kitchen. He's one of the volunteers behind this year's annual Lent soup and pizza sale.

"My goal is, I want to help out, make pizza clam chowder, do all that stuff," Billy said.

Billy's dad is the deputy chief, and his stepmom works in fundraising. They're all hoping this fundraiser is a success.

"This is huge for us," Kimberly Aruscavage said. "I'm missing out on all of our events last year really puts a damper in the pockets of all of the firemen. We are a strictly volunteer company, so everything that we do, our engines, our ambulances, the PP, everything, we rely heavily on fundraisers."

Billy wouldn't reveal his secret ingredient for the pizzas. He only said the kind of cheese they're using is his favorite, one he hopes will lead to more and more people coming here for their supper.

"Because first responders are important to our community, and they help people save lives, put out fires, all that stuff."

Supporters of the fundraiser agree.

"A lot of this stuff hasn't been as busy as it usually is. There's not really as much going on at the local fire stations around here as there usually is spent. Kind of been shut down to the COVID," Aaron Ladd said.