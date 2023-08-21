Lawmakers confirm funds to replace Pittston bridges

Sen. Bob Casey and Rep. Matt Cartwright reaffirmed the funding and commitment to replace the spans in Luzerne County.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Firefighters Memorial Bridge, also known as the Water Street Bridge, has been closed since it failed an inspection in 2021. The closure has frustrated many residents, but now $19 million in federal money opens a new path for replacing both bridges that connect Pittston and West Pittston in Luzerne County.

In June, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that $19 million in grant money will go to replace both the Firefighters Memorial Bridge (Water Street) and the Spc. Dale J. Kridlo Memorial Bridge (Fort Jenkins) over the Susquehanna River.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright held a news conference Monday, confirming funding to replace the spans.

The money allows them to get underway with designing the look and function of these new bridges, including access for traffic, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

When construction gets underway, this funding will not only bring two new bridges but jobs with it.

"It's also an investment in so much more than a bridge," said Sen. Casey. "It's about jobs—job creation when the bridge is being constructed, and job preservation and job creation over time."

The bridges are a problem West Pittston Mayor Angelo Alfano has heard about for years.

"The first question out of everyone's mouth: 'So what's up with the bridge? What're we going to do about the bridge?'"

$19 million from the federal government is being funneled into repairing and rebuilding both bridges. For those who live in Pittston and West Pittston, there is only one way across the Susquehanna River.

"The worst part about it is 5 o'clock at night trying to get from Pittston over here or from here to anywhere else. It's almost impossible," said West Pittston resident Michael Colleran.

And it's not just a headache for drivers rushing home. It makes it much harder for those rushing to save lives.

"It's rush hour; you can't get over the one bridge. It's a mess for us, and minutes count," said Pittston Fire Chief Frank Roman.

But even with this big step forward, don't expect to see the fences coming down anytime time soon. It could be years before the new bridges are in place.

"This is a big project," said Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo. "We're talking about the replacement of two bridges—two bridges that have historic value in our community, two bridges that have economic value in our community."

The timeline is still unclear, but officials say it will be years before we see cars heading over the Susquehanna River again.