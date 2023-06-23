Federal funds to replace two bridges in Luzerne County

With $19 million in federal funding on the way, a historic bridge replacement project in Pittston is one step closer to reality.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — For many people in the Pittston area, the historic bridges over the Susquehanna River are often the topic of conversation.

"Just about how beautiful it used to be with the lights and everything, we've been wondering how they were going to fix it," said Al Federici, West Pittston.

The bridges help connect the city of Pittston to West Pittston.

In summer of 2021, the Firefighters Memorial Bridge was closed after it didn't pass inspection.

Now plans to replace both the Firefighters Bridge and Dale J. Kridlo Memorial Bridge are one step closer, thanks to $19 million in federal funding.

"While the process has been long, I think it's been a really good process, and it's been the right process with our partners in west Pittston, the county, PennDOT, and now the federal government we've been working together, and that's how government should work," said Mayor Mike Lombardo, (D) Pittston.

The funding comes from a U.S. Department of Transportation grant program, which will not only go towards the bridge replacements but also upgrades to the surrounding intersections and other safety improvements.

"One thing that's big for me is the pedestrian crossing on both bridges and also some sort of protected bike lane, we've invested millions in our trail and downtown and on the west side, so we are forward-thinking," said Mayor Lombardo.

People who live and work in the area say they're happy to hear plans are moving forward, especially since the bridge closure has caused a traffic headache.

"There's always a traffic back up, it's an inconvenience, a lot of tractor trailers and a lot of traffic jams," said Vita Cella, Harding.