Lackawanna Heritage Trail plans for expansion to Luzerne County

A new walking spot is in the works. Members of the Lackawanna Heritage Valley discussed plans for a new stretch of trail through the Tomato Capital of the World.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Lackawanna Heritage Valley showed off plans to develop a six-mile stretch of its Lackawanna River Heritage Trail spanning from Taylor through Pittston.

"I think it will be very important. As I said, we go up valley and up through Archbald and all the places up there and it's a draw," said Edward Ameika, Duryea.

Right now, the southernmost part of the trail goes from Elm Street in Scranton to the confluence of Keyser Creek and the Lackawanna River in Taylor borough.

The proposed trail corridor will link communities in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties to complete this section.

"We wanted to take a look at all the opportunities that we have. The easiest hanging fruit we have right now we feel is the furthest point down, in the city of Pittston because of all the work they are currently doing with streetscaping projects and working with the local railroad," said Owen Worozbyt, Lackawanna Heritage Valley.

Michael Lombardo is the mayor of the city of Pittston.

He says between the positive findings in the feasibility study and community feedback, the reality of this project is there.

"I think for the first time in a long time, there's a real opportunity to connect and connect to the Heritage Trail. I see it as a tremendous opportunity. Certainly one of the most valuable resources we have are our natural resources so to be able to connect them with a trail network is critical," said Mayor Lombardo.

The project will need to be done in several phases and funding opportunities are still being worked out.

"Small steps are the only way this can occur. It involves so much if you see what the cost could be for a quarter-mile or half-mile of development, of a trail which includes an awful lot," said Ameika.

Project managers say they are really happy with all of the feedback they've been given so far.

Even though it will be a few years before we see shovels in the ground, they believe it's headed in the right direction.

For more information about this project, click here.