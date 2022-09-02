Shiver by the River in Scranton is back: Here's how to get involved

SCRANTON, Pa. — An annual race is back in Scranton after getting canceled last year because of the pandemic.
Runners are getting ready to "Shiver by the River."
Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington was at the Scranton Running Company Wednesday morning to talk about the charity event.
The Scranton Running Company hosts the event that benefits the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen and the Lackawanna River Conservation Association.
The 5K Run, 10K Run, and 2-mile walk will all kick off on the Heritage Trail on Saturday, February 12, at 10 a.m.
Runners and walkers can pick up their packets Friday, February 11, at the Scranton Running Company from noon to 7 p.m. or before the races from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Race shirts will be available for the first 300 participants.
Event details:
- What: Shiver by the River
- Where: 3 W Olive St, Scranton, PA 18508
- When: Race starts at 10 a.m.; Registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
- Cost: $15.00 Race Fee + $2.40 SignUp Fee