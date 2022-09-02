Shiver by the River in Scranton is back: Here's how to get involved

Runners are gearing up for an annual race in Scranton. It's back after a year off due to the pandemic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An annual race is back in Scranton after getting canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Runners are getting ready to "Shiver by the River."

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington was at the Scranton Running Company Wednesday morning to talk about the charity event.

The Scranton Running Company hosts the event that benefits the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen and the Lackawanna River Conservation Association.

The 5K Run, 10K Run, and 2-mile walk will all kick off on the Heritage Trail on Saturday, February 12, at 10 a.m.

Runners and walkers can pick up their packets Friday, February 11, at the Scranton Running Company from noon to 7 p.m. or before the races from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Race shirts will be available for the first 300 participants.

MORNIN! We’re live at the Scranton Running Company this morning talking about Shiver by the River. The race is back this weekend after a year off because of COVID @WNEP pic.twitter.com/8ESL5LKn1u — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) February 9, 2022

Event details: