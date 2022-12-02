Runners shiver by the river in Scranton

Runners "shivered by the river" Saturday morning on the Lackawanna Heritage Trail in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The event at the Lackawanna Heritage Trail was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

This year, over 500 people registered for the return event which is the highest number of participants ever.

"It's fabulous to be back out in the open after close to two years of lockdowns, shutdowns, and happy to be shivering by the river with my great friend Anne Marie," said Jill Nealon, Kingston.

"It's absolutely amazing. The crowd is great. It goes to a fantastic cause. It's been an awesome job and the trail was in tremendous shape, so great job cleaning that up. Just an awesome community event," said Gareth Henderson, Exeter.

Money raised from this year's shiver by the river will go to three different charities in Lackawanna County.