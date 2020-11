Students will resume classes virtually on Tuesday and final exams will be held virtually.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — King's College says 42 students tested positive last week and the numbers this week haven't gone down much.

Because of that, Kings is suspending in-person classes and athletics for the fall semester at the end of Friday.

Students will resume classes virtually on Tuesday.

Final exams will be held virtually.

And, before returning home for the holidays, Kings College says students will be able to get tested for Covid-19.