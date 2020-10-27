New safety precautions at Bucknell University

Since the semester started, 29 new cases have been reported on campus ten in just the past week.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Bucknell University, in Union County, has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, causing school officials to adjust some pandemic protocols.

Since the semester started, 29 new cases have been reported on campus ten in just the past week.

Therefore all in-person classes have been canceled this week and all students are learning remotely.

The library and rec centers are closed and students are asked to remain in their dorms unless they are getting food.