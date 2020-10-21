ESU will continue remote learning through spring 2021 semester

East Stroudsburg University will only offer a few in-person classes for students on campus. All other spring courses will remain virtual due to the pandemic.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A look from Skycam 16 shows an empty campus at East Stroudsburg University. It will look this way for a while longer.

Administrators announced there will be no in-person learning right through the spring 2021 semester. Most classes will remain virtual.

"It is what it is. I can't blame much. Expect what to expect. It's for the safety of everyone," said senior David Donado.

Like the fall semester, ESU will offer a very limited number of classes in a hybrid format, meaning both remote and in-person, to help with student teaching, clinical placements, and internships.

"We have identified those high-priority students, about 700. We will have some limited face-to-face opportunities, but the bulk is still remote as we are calling it," said Jo Bruno, ESU provost.

Newswatch 16 asked if the university is concerned about enrollment numbers. Bruno says administrators have been working with students who have been having problems with either technology or learning remotely.

"Ideally, when you talk about enrollment, we want to keep our students, we want to keep our Warriors strong, healthy, and safe, but mostly engaged in their learning. That's the top priority for me as the provost to try and do the best we can to engage them in their learning and get them to that most important moment in their life, the acquisition of a degree in graduation," said Bruno.

Students were really holding out hope that they would be back in class for the spring semester, especially seniors.

"I am actually a first-generation college student, so I am really bummed out," said Donado.

Santiago Solis is the vice president for campus life. He says staying virtual through spring could also impact sports.

"Lots of conversations, as you know. We are trying to determine whether we are going to have winter and spring sports and games. They are still having conversations, and we probably won't know until about November," said Solis.