SUGARLOAF, Pa. — Investigators are trying to identify remains found in Luzerne County 27 years ago.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information about the remains found in Sugarloaf Township in 1994.

The victim is thought to be a white woman between 34 and 47 years old and about 5 foot 3 inches tall.