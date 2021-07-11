Police: Second set of human remains found in Lycoming County

Police believe the remains might be that of two children who have not been seen since 2015.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For the second day in a row, agents and investigators were searching a property along Livermore Road in Hepburn Township just North of Williamsport.



Over the course of both days, investigators found the remains of what they believe are two small children who lived at the property.



Officials stated that they believe their findings are the remains of Marie Snyder's daughters.

Snyder and her partner, Echo Butler, were arrested last week and are now behind bars on child endangerment charges.



No one outside the home has seen Snyder's two daughters since 2015.



Old Lycoming Township Police and Detectives from the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Newswatch 16 witnessed the second day of the investigation.



Investigators were seen shoveling areas of the front yard and donning hazmat suits, something they did not do on the first day of the investigation.



The Lycoming County Coroner and the Old Lycoming Police Chief spent most of the day assisting FBI investigators.

Newswatch 16 reached out to officials for a statement but was denied any comment. A news conference may be happening within the coming days. The investigation began once the Lycoming County Children and Youth Services visited the home.



The organization had concerns regarding Snyder's 7-year-old son, who was not enrolled in school. That is when they noticed the two girls, ages 8 and 11-years-old, were nowhere to be found.

Snyder had a Protection from Abuse order filed against the girls' father. The father even said he had not been allowed to see his daughters since 2015.



Officials also stated that the search at the property had ended. Newswatch 16 will continue to provide updates on this investigation as more information comes out.