The Nanticoke exit, 164, will be closed for bridge repairs

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A heads up for drivers in Luzerne county.

An exit on Interstate 81 north will be closed for roughly a month starting Thursday due to bridge repairs.

We're talking about the Nanticoke exit, that's exit 164.

Drivers who normally use that exit should instead use the Wilkes-Barre exit, that's 165-B.

PennDOT has not said when exactly the exit will reopen; only that the bridgework will continue through May.