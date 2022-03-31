Residents react to proposed bridge tolls

PennDOT wants to add tolls to the Lehigh River Bridge on Interstate 80 and eight others in the state.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Pennsylvania bridges are aging, but PennDOT's proposed method to replace those bridges isn't sitting well with community members in White Haven Borough.

The department of transportation wants to add tolls to the Lehigh River Bridge on Interstate 80 and eight others in the state.

"White Haven was founded or one of the reasons for people settling here originally was to get out of the cities and breathe the mountain air. So look what we're doing. We're turning that right on its head," said Chris Zweibel, Borough Emergency Management Coordinator.

White Haven Borough and Luzerne County officials gathered at an anti-bridge toll summit, criticizing not only the tolls but the traffic impact.

Some worry if the tolls are put in place, drivers will try to avoid it by going through the borough.

"PennDOT estimates that nine percent of traffic will take the diversion route. That means that on average, 70 to 80 vehicles per hour will travel the diversion route, 35 of which will be commercial vehicles. That means on average every 45 seconds you will see an extra vehicle passing your house if you live along this route," said John Zugarek, White Haven Borough Council.

Residents and council members are concerned traffic jams in the borough could negatively impact business and create safety issues.

"It will affect our fire company's ability to get from one side of the town to the other, it will affect our ambulance's ability to get from one side of the town to the other and it will affect our police's ability to perform their job," said Robert Lamson, White Haven Borough Council.

Early this month, Luzerne County officials signed a resolution calling on the general assembly and the governor to stop the proposed tolls.

A group of residents plans to hold a rally on the steps of the state Capitol on May 23 asking for the same thing.