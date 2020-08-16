Homicide investigation continues in Luzerne County

Police are still searching for the Richard Walski, the man who owns the home where a woman was found dead Thursday night in Larksville.

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Officers in Luzerne County are still searching for a man as part of a homicide investigation.

State police say a woman's body was found inside a home belonging to Richard Walski, 46, in Larksville.

Troopers were called to Walski's home along Schrader Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Investigators then searched an area along the river in Nanticoke Friday searching for any sign of Walski.

The name of the woman found dead in Larksville has still not been released.

