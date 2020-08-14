Troopers: Larksville death was homicide

A death investigation in Luzerne County is now being treated by police as a homicide.

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Troopers are now searching for a man from Luzerne County in connection with the homicide in Larksville.

Investigators say they found the body of a woman inside a home on Schrader Street in Larksville owned by Richard Walski, 46.

Police were called to Walski's home around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after a welfare check turned into the discovery of a body.

A missing-persons listing that included Walski's picture has been shared hundreds of times on social media. Police have not confirmed if the woman found dead is Patricia Walski, Richard's wife. Her picture is also on the missing-persons listing.

One neighbor said the couple who lived in the house seemed nice.

A heavy state police presence was seen just a few miles from the Walski home in Nanticoke. Armed men in camouflage were searching the river banks in the morning. Police have confirmed to Newswatch 16 that this is connected to the homicide investigation, but would not say what they were looking for. Only that this place is a spot Richard Walski frequented when he went fishing.

If you have any information about Richard Walski's whereabouts, you are asked to contact state police.