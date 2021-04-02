Warehouse project in the Hazleton area moving forward

Luzerne County Council has approved a 10-year tax incentive for a large warehouse development project for parts of Hazleton and Hazle Township.

HAZLETON, Pa. — There are plans for a big warehouse project to be built in the city of Hazleton and a part of Hazle Township. It promises to bring hundreds of jobs.

"It's supposed to be five warehouses, from what I understand. It's supposed to be like a $500 million project. The only portion of that project that's in Hazle township is about 400,000 square feet," said Jim Montone, a Hazle Township supervisor.

Luzerne County Council has approved a 10-year tax break for the project, but officials in both the city and Hazle Township think once that time period has passed, it could have a big impact.

"The taxes that would be realized by the city and the county and the school district, you know, after the 10-year period when everything is established and up and going, and you know, it could be a game-changer, definitely, for the city," said Joseph Zeller, director of community and economic development in Hazleton.

After 10 years, that could generate up to $3.5 million a year in tax revenue, which is, it's great, great for the city of Hazleton. We'd get a small portion of that and not a lot, but again, it helped the city of Hazleton, and we butt up against Hazleton, and it's good. The whole area would be thriving from it," Montone said.

City officials say the warehouse complex entrance will likely be where the Beltway Diner used to be on Church Street in Hazleton.

"In Hazleton, it's unfortunate that we don't have very much land available for projects such as this anymore. And here, through the efforts that were done several years ago to reclaim that mineland where this property, where these buildings are going to be built, you know, that allows us this opportunity," added Zeller.