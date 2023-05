Greek foods at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church include gyros, baklava, and spanakopita.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A mini Greek food fest kicked off in the Diamond City at 11 a.m. and features favorite Greek foods at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Gyros, baklava, and spanakopita are all on the table.

This festival has takeout only and pre-orders by phone or Internet with two hours notice are encouraged.

This festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Friday, May 12.