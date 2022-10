It was day one of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church's Greek Food Festival.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — A church in the Electric City is serving up all kinds of greek specialties this week.

It was day one of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church's Greek Food Festival.

The festival along North Washington Avenue in Scranton continues until Friday.

You can get your greek favorites from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, takeout only.

Proceeds from the festival benefit the church.