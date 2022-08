The Lebanese-American Food Festival runs through Sunday in the Electric City.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 21st Annual Lebanese-American Food Fest kicked off in Scranton Friday.

Families came out to St. Joseph Melkite Greek Catholic Church on the city's west side for Kibbee, stuffed grape leaves, spinach pies, and more.

All the food is available to eat in, take out, or pick up curbside.

The Lebanese-American Food Festival runs through Sunday in the Electric City.