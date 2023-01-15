Got talent? Now is the time to audition

Auditions are now open for an area talent show. "Luzerne County and Beyond … Got Talent" is now taking audition submissions online and by mail.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Since 1975, Andrea Bogusko has owned and operated this music store in Wilkes-Barre, where you can buy instruments or take lessons, so it's safe to say she knows a thing or two about performance.

"It's just something that I've been also brought up with from a very young age, and on I've performed on stage in various capacities, soloist performing concertos with the Philharmonic Orchestra with the Wilkes University band and orchestra," Bogusko said.

Last year, Bogusko and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Association of Music Teachers started a regional Talent Show.

"Got the idea that, gee, maybe we should do something similar to America's Got Talent. And so the wheels all started turning we formed a committee and worked very, very hard. Our first year it was our trial year doing it," Bogusko said. "It was a really great resounding success. We had over 600 audience members who took in a family-oriented entertainment show."

This year auditions are open to most of northeastern and central PA, not just Luzerne County.

"We started saying a lot of outside counties were contacting us and asking why they wouldn't be able to audition or would they be able to audition," Bogusko said. "So this year, we changed the title to Luzerne County and beyond. And so, we are accepting auditions online up till January 15."

Twenty-five finalists will be chosen to perform for an audience on March 26 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre; cash prizes range from $300 to $1,000.

There are two ways to apply – online or by mail.

The deadline is January 15, 2023.

For more information or questions, contact Andrea Bogusko at 570-881-2118.