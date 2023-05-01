Taking advantage of the warm weather in Luzerne County

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress found lots of people out and about soaking up the nice weather while they can.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A warm sunny day is the last thing people expect in January; with temperatures reaching more than 50 degrees in parts of our area, it was a good day to be outside.

"Never, this is totally out of the ordinary, but we will take it, accept it, it's a new year, we are blessed to still be here," said Caroline Williams of Luzerne County.

From a walk to a bike ride, lots of people had the same idea on how they would spend their day with a trip to Kirby Park, bringing out their kids and grandkids to get some fresh air.

"We figured we'd get him out before it's like -3 degrees outside again, that could be any day, so we are enjoying it while we can," said Casey Cooper of Kingston.

"I'm taking advantage of it while the grandbaby is visiting, she goes back home tomorrow, so the weather is beautiful for her to enjoy getting ready to eat lunch then let her ride her new bike she received for Christmas before she goes back home to mommy and daddy," added Williams.

People here say they know this weather won't stick around forever, but they're not complaining about ditching that winter coat, even if it is just for the day.

"This light jacket is fine, I'm like sweating right now just wearing the jacket that I'm in," said Cooper.

"You can see we're out here playing with the kid, enjoying as much as we can, and I'm glad on a day like this, hoping it stays like this for a little longer," added Luiz Diaz of Kingston.