LCTA adds 'Smart Pay' option for bus fare

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us the new ways to pay if you're catching a ride.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A new year means new technology is rolling out at the Luzerne County Transportation Authority.

This machine is called "Smart Pay," letting riders ditch the exact change and pay for their trip digitally.

"We've been looking into it over the past few years, the technology itself looking into different vendors and possibilities," said Joe Roselle, director of administrative services at LCTA.

The Smart Pay readers have already been installed inside the buses, and it's as simple as using a card or your smartphone.

"They have two options now. They could get a smart card they can get one here at our facilities in Kingston or at the intermodal center then the card is loaded, and either cash or buy passes through it. Then once they use them up on bus fare, they can get reloaded," explained LCTA Executive Director Bob Fium.

The other option, download the "LCTA Smart Pay" app.

Where riders can add money directly to the app without having to make a pit stop at the LCTA office to reload.

"People seem to really like it, I was surprised at the adoption rates so quickly; people are really getting in tune to using it," said Roselle.

Along with creating convenience, smart pay allows the LCTA to get more insight into ridership.

"Well, we see exactly where people are getting on the buses it helps us plan routes in the future and where we need to go and where we need to service better," said Fiume.

Even with the new Smart Pay cards and app, riders still have the option to pay the traditional way.

