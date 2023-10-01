Good reviews for WBPD after 'On Patrol: Live' debut

The Wilkes-Barre Police Department is involved with the Reelz Network law enforcement show that shadows officers on patrol on the weekends.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Responding to a reported fight at a fast-food restaurant, arrests on Market Street, and a standoff in a neighboring community — all shown on live television as crews from the Reelz Network show "On Patrol: Live" shadowed officers with the Wilkes-Barre Police Department over the weekend.

"Wilkes-Barre got a run for their money," said Raymond Rittenhouse of Dorrance Township, who followed the action online.

Rittenhouse thinks this show opens up a view into law enforcement that not everyone is familiar with.

"It's nice that they did something like this, you know? Helping out the officers and having more people hopefully backing up the police," explained Rittenhouse.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce agrees.

"It was a good snapshot for people who are not involved in law enforcement or who don't regularly encounter law enforcement to see the trials and tribulations that the beat patrol officer deals with on the streets every single day and how they go from call to call," said Sanguedolce.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Chief Joseph Coffay says the department is getting positive feedback after its involvement in the show.

"A lot of people have reached out and basically thanked us and realize now what they have to deal with on a daily basis," said Chief Coffay.

Officer Shawn Yelland was involved in a crash during Saturday night's show that was captured on air. Chief Coffay says he's a little banged up but doing OK.

Wilkes-Barre PD will be involved with the show this season at the city's discretion.

To find out how to watch on Friday and Saturday nights, you can visit the network's website by clicking here.