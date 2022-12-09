Giving Tree helps homeless veterans

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us the impact the giving tree is making this holiday season.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside Amvets Post 59 in Hanover Township sits a pool table overflowing with donations.

All these items will soon make their way to homeless veterans across Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

Amvets partnered with the Edwardsville-based nonprofit Forward Support Base, which helps homeless veterans, to hold its second annual Giving Tree.

Ornaments hanging on the tree list different items people can donate.

"On the back of them, they have something a homeless person might need like thermals, gloves, sweatshirts, sweatpants of all different sizes," said First Vice Region Commander Tammy Wenger.

"No matter how large or small the donation is, it all helps and to see people grabbing ornaments, going to buy stuff, or sending in monetary donations. It's just amazing," said Commander Mike Price.

The Giving Tree sits inside the Amvets post, and the goal is to provide gifts to as many veterans as possible.

Organizers say they see first-hand the impact something as simple as some warm clothing can do.

"He had no good shoes — they had holes in them — no socks, no gloves, a poor coat, and because of these giving initiatives, because of the Giving tree, because of the VFW members, community members, we can help make a little dent in the problem," said Frank Perk, vice president of Forward Support Base.

"It's freezing, especially at night. We just helped someone that had on a pair of shorts, and it was cold out. We gave him a coat and a sleeping bag, and he started crying," said Wenger.

You don't have to pop in to pick an ornament off the tree. Monetary donations or gift cards can be mailed to:

Amvets Post 59,

578 Fellows Avenue

Hanover Township, PA 18706