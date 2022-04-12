Winter coats for kids in Luzerne County

Winter coats and accessories were distributed Sunday afternoon at Saint Aloysius Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Children in Luzerne County were able to pick out a new winter coat Sunday.

The Back Mountain Police Association collected warm winter coats, hats, and gloves and handed them out Sunday afternoon at Saint Aloysius Church in Wilkes-Barre.

They say the need is great this year.

"We have this year recognized the most need we've seen in 12 years. Whether it's the economy, whether there's other factors involved. We've just contributed already 200 coats, and we anticipate on getting rid of several hundred coats today," said Mike Hontzinger, President, Back Mountain Police Association.

Kids also visited with Santa Claus and went home with holiday stockings and treats donated by the Back Mountain Police Association in Wilkes-Barre.