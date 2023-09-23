Saturday was a chance for girls to learn about the possibilities in the world of aviation in Forty Fort.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORTY FORT, Pa. — More than 60 girls participated in STEM activities, seminars and checked out aircraft displays at the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort.

This was the third event for the northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter of Women in Aviation, looking to inspire the next generation of female pilots.

"I think it's super cool cause I'm not the only one who likes airplanes because I'm the only one at my school who likes airplanes, but there's so many people here who do," said Sarah Piasecki, Duryea.

It was the 9th annual International Girls in Aviation Day in Luzerne County.