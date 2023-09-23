RiverFest returns to Scranton

RiverFest returned to the Electric City Saturday as folks came out despite the rain to celebrate along the Lackawanna River.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The rain didn't stop Riverfest 2023 in Scranton on Saturday, as about 200 people came to Sweeney's Beach for the event.

The annual festival is meant to celebrate the valley and the Lackawanna River and educate people about the resources of the river.

"Folks can learn about watersheds, they can learn about forests, they can learn about fishing, and about environmental response in general as well as the Keystone College Environmental Institute," said Burney McGurl, Ex. Dir., Lackawanna River Conservation Association.

RiverFest included craft vendors, music, food and drinks, and environmental displays,

RiverFest is hosted by the Lackawanna River Conservation Association.