Inaugural Scarecrow Festival in Carbondale

Businesses, vendors, and residents throughout the city came together Saturday for the first-ever festival.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — It was the first of its kind for a festival in one part of Lackawanna County.

The Carbondale Arts Alliance kicked off its inaugural Scarecrow Festival.

People could check out different vendors selling homemade products, along with live music and pumpkin painting, and of course, all the scarecrows.

Different businesses throughout the city took part in creating the scarecrows.

"And calls were just flooding in. It was incredible seeing the businesses wanting to participate, and the scarecrows are so creative and amazing and everything, and I love all of them, they're incredible, all the businesses are so creative and so in the spirit of things and everything which I love," said Michaela Spade, Carbondale Arts Alliance.

The scarecrow festival was held in conjunction with the Carbondale Public Library's Autumn Marketplace in Lackawanna County.

