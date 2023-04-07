Fun and Fundraising at Independence Day event in Hazelton

The third-annual event raised money for a variety of causes.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAZLETON, Pa. — It was a day of fun and fundraising in Hazleton with the Third Annual Independence Day Charity Event. The Paul and Lisa DeAngelo Family Foundation hosted the event today at City View Park. There was a 5k, live music, face painting for the kids and of course, traditional July Fourth Food. The festivities raise money for a variety of causes, including cancer research and disabled veterans.

“It's just fantastic, beautiful day Independence Day. What a better way to celebrate our Independence Day than here in the park, raising money for such great groups and really doing something special for Northeastern Pennsylvania.” Organizer Paul DeAngelo said.