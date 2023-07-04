A pivotal Revolutionary War battle took place in the Wyoming Valley 245 years ago, and for the past 145 years, it's been commemorated every Independence Day.

WYOMING, Pa. — The Battle of Wyoming was not a victory for the Americans in the Revolutionary War, but reenactors of that time period say the bloody defeat helped shape the war's outcome.

"News of that got over across the pond. So in England, we were considered brethren. Our English brethren, when they heard of the atrocities that occurred here, public support started to wane, and it probably helped our allies, the French become supporters of us as well," said Sherry Emershaw, one of many reenactors from the 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment.

The group is in Luzerne County for the 145th annual remembrance ceremony at the Wyoming Monument. It marks the 245th anniversary of the battle and massacre of Wyoming.

"It's a beautiful tribute to the patriots who founded this nation, so it's great. They've done a great job putting together the music, the ceremony. It's a very fitting tribute. I'm proud to be here on Independence Day," said Daniel Mulhern from Dallas.

"When I leave this event, I am filled with pride and patriotism. If you leave this event and you don't feel that pride swell in your heart, there's something wrong. It's a wonderful event. You can hear in the background the wonderful patriot music, and it's also wonderful to see the wonderful floral tributes to honor the fallen. It's quite extraordinary," Emershaw said.

During the ceremony, 65 floral tributes from different civic groups in Pennsylvania and other states were placed at the base of the Wyoming Monument.

"It's important to recognize those who've gone before us, and it's an important tribute today," Mulhern said.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 that the turnout for this event grows every year.

"It's wonderful. I think leading up to our 250th birthday, I think it's going to get more and more popular. We can get more aware of the founding of our country as we get nearer and nearer to 2026, which is very fast approaching."