Folks were glad to be back at an Independence Day tradition in Luzerne County.

WYOMING, Pa. — COVID-19 interrupted an Independence Day tradition in Luzerne County that's been going strong since the late 1800s.

The crowds were back this year at the Wyoming Monument to honor the Battle of Wyoming's 243rd Anniversary.

The organizers of the annual Independence Day ceremony at the Wyoming monument in Wyoming weren't going to let a 143-year tradition be interrupted for the second year in a row.

"I am overwhelmed with the turnout. We couldn't have it last year because of the pandemic. We didn't know if we were going to have it this year, and then they finally loosened up the restrictions. So, now we're all here together again," said Marcella Starr with the Wyoming Monument Association.

The crowds came back for the ceremony commemorating the Battle of Wyoming in 1778 - a crucial part of the Revolutionary War and an event that many families in the borough can trace their lineage to.

Will Tharp is an expert on the battle and was invited to speak at the ceremony.

"Although it's mostly local history today, Americans across the country knew about it during the 1800s, there were major celebrations, and it was really important for the revolution and also the war of 1812, which I'm going to talk about today," said Tharp.

The ceremony is typically held on the fourth, but the holiday falling on a weekend this year gave organizers an interesting opportunity.

This year, they're celebrating on the actual anniversary of the battle.

Visitors say it was a good way to get in the right mindset for the Independence Day weekend.