Yoga on the Roof for the 4th of July

About 150 people took part in the annual event above the Electric City Parking Garage in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some folks in Lackawanna County got a relaxing start to their Independence Day.

About 150 people took part in Yoga on the Roof above the Electric City Parking Garage in Scranton on Tuesday morning.

The event organized by Jaya Yoga Studios benefits the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, and members of the orchestra provided the soundtrack for the session.

"It always feels good to support something like the Philharmonic, so you can't go wrong there," said Kelli Bethel from Clarks Summit. "I love yoga and to practice outside with the music, live in-person, it's just a unique treat that I don't get to do every day."