Yoga festival returns to Montage Mountain

It was a weekend of zen as folks headed to Montage Mountain's Waterpark in Scranton for the NEPA Yoga Festival.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — The two-day event is filled with several opportunities for attendees to practice yoga and meditation, go hiking, attend wellness and inspirational talks, and shop from holistic vendors.

Many yogis are camping on the mountain as part of the experience.

"The community feel, just a chance to get out and see like-minded people, have a good time, get to know new people, food's great, the weather's great, it's just a good time," said Stephanie Charles, North Pocono.

The NEPA Yoga Festival continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Scranton.