Friends helping Friends fundraiser at Boscov's

Shoppers receive a discount and a chance to win prizes in exchange for a $5 donation.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Boscov's is packed today because this isn't your average Wednesday at the department store; it's Friends Helping Friends Day.

"Oh, it's good," said shopper BJ Cameron of Kingston. "It's a lot of sales. A lot of beautiful clothes. Yeah, they really brought all the nice stuff out for us, which is good."

Charities partner with all 49 Boscov's locations and set up around the store, handing out up to 25% off coupons in exchange for $5 donations.

"Oh yeah, very good. Win-Win. Very good, yeah, always. give back, get back," said Theresa Cozzi of Kingston while she was shopping.

Shoppers who use the coupons are entered into a raffle to win a $100 gift card to the store, making the deal even sweeter.

"Because its getting close to Christmas and the holidays," explained Cameron.

The Wyoming Chapter #1 Order of the Eastern Star is a fraternal organization that participates every year.

"You name it, we do it, explained member Carolyn Jenkes of Duryea. "Service dogs is a big thing. We have service dogs, but we also bought a van for the American Cancer Society over in Kingston."

She's hoping the big turnout continues.

"It's just fun meeting people. People are glad to save 25% off their stuff, and a lot of people do their Christmas shopping. So it's a lot of fun," added Jenkes.

Folks at Boscov's say that next to Black Friday, this is the second busiest day of the year here at the store.