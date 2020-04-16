Free fabric and alternative ideas for face masks

After this weekend, it will be mandatory for customers to wear masks inside stores. One store in Luzerne County is giving away free fabric for masks.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Ocean State Job Lot is a store that's relatively new to Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre, but they are treating folks who visit the store like family.

For one, it's helping people follow the governor's new order for mandatory face masks and giving away this fabric for free to make them.

"We know that's very important in our world today and the company has this fabric both in tablecloths and napkins, and we're giving five free out to people to be able to make masks," explained Wilkes-Barre store leader Mia McLean.

The store sells elastic and other things used in homemade masks and has instructions on its website, but employees at the store in Wilkes-Barre have come up with some alternative ideas.

"We know that elastic part is a big deal, and we know not everyone's a sewer," added McLean. "So one of my assistants came up with this great idea to take socks and cut the socks in the ends and it creates the ear loops to create the mask."

Displays can be seen throughout the store on alternative face mask options.

Something else Ocean State has an alternative for? Cleaning wipes. It sells a few different kinds of disinfectant liquid you can use to make your own.

"Put them in a plastic container with paper towels and it's the same thing as a wipe, or you can put it in a spray bottle for home use," said McLean.

When you leave the store with your 'Do-It-Yourself' items clerks will ask you if you'd like to make a donation.

"For COVID first responders and when they do, we 'WooHoo' in the store," explained McLean.