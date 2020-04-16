New state requirement: no mask, no entry

New safety measures from the Pennsylvania Department of Health may force some people to cover up. The new order calls for everyone to wear masks in public areas.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This new state order pretty much says any customer going into any business must wear a mask.

Governor Tom Wolf and the state secretary of health expect stores to be turning away any customers who come without masks. The state says enforcement of the new restrictions doesn't' come until Sunday at 8 p.m.

The order Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed Wednesday says customers must wear masks and if they don't it is up to the business to deny them entry to the store or establishment.

The new order also says stores must limit the number of customers to 50 percent of what is listed on their occupancy permit.

Checkout areas must have shields or barriers like we have seen installed at some supermarkets in the area already.

Businesses with multiple checkout lines should use only every other register and after every hour rotate them for cleaning.

An employee should be dedicated to wipe down carts and baskets before every new customer.

"This will help us keep essential businesses open and operational and it's the right thing to do for people who have done so much for us," Gov. Wolf said on Wednesday.

The governor has directed state agencies and local officials to start enforcing this upon businesses starting Sunday at 8 p.m.

The secretary of health's order also has new directives for all life-sustaining businesses that are still open to protect all employees like making them wear masks at work and keeping employees six feet apart.