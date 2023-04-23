Former Wilkes student accused of making threats turns himself in

Authorities say the former student is now in custody.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A former Wilkes University student who was wanted on charges of making terroristic threats is now in custody.

U.S. marshals arrested Max Liebetrau around 4 a.m. in the Poconos, according to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Liebetrau, 22, was accused of threatening another student on the Wilkes University campus on March 30, allegedly telling a female student he would harm one of her male friends. He was also arrested after breaking into a home in Hanover Township two days later.

Liebetrau had been released without bail on April 12 but was accused of violating the conditions of his release, including failing to receive court-ordered treatment. An arrest warrant was issued after he did not appear for a bail revocation hearing on Wednesday.

The incident prompted Wilkes University to increase security measures on campus while a search for Liebetrau ensued.

Liebetrau's family issued the following statement Sunday morning:

“Max Liebetrau gave himself up to U.S. marshals, who were working with his parents to locate his whereabouts. He returned because he missed his family. His parents contacted the U.S. Marshal and he surrendered peacefully and without incident.”