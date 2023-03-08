Former Wilkes-Barre NAACP president passes away

Long time advocate for equality and inclusion, Ronald Felton died at the age of 70.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — For those who knew him, the name Ronald Felton was synonymous with the pursuit of civil justice.

The Luzerne County community is now mourning his passing.

"Ron was somebody whose reputation, whose name and experience has existed as a pillar in this community for the last 30 years and his passing is not going to go unnoticed," said Daryl Lewis, assistant secretary of the Wilkes-Barre chapter of the NAACP.

Felton passed away at the age of 70.

He spent nearly two decades as the president of the Wilkes-Barre branch of the NAACP. His colleagues are remembering him for his dedication to being an advocate in the community.

"He has been instrumental in delivering programs, providing support, speaking on behalf of schools and defending people who have been wronged," said Lewis

Felton also served his country in the United States Air Force, setting him up for a lifetime of civil service with the NAACP.

"He loved the rules of the organization and in a way he served as our parliamentarian, our archivist, and he was the keeper of traditions in our chapter, that will be missed," said Lewis.

The Wilkes-Barre chapter of the NAACP hopes to establish a scholarship in Felton's name.

"He deserves in every way shape and form to be held in high esteem to be honored and memorialized," said Lewis.