There were vendors, free food, and live performances by local bands.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a Juneteenth celebration in Luzerne County.

The Wilkes-Barre NAACP and In This Together NEPA hosted the celebration at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on Coal Street in the Diamond City.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day slaves were freed in Texas, two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.